Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.16 Million Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,835 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 39.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,596 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at $538,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 23.3% in the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in F5 Networks by 2.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,424 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.65.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $194.58 on Thursday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.34 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $275,029.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total value of $41,361.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,855 shares of company stock worth $2,358,673 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

