Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.17 Million Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Olin in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 14.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 80.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

NYSE OLN opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.74 and its 200-day moving average is $52.70. Olin Co. has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $64.76.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

