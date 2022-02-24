Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,035 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 242.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 119.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $35.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average of $38.44.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Several brokerages have commented on JEF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

