Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,892,000 after purchasing an additional 183,005 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $113.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.40 and a 200-day moving average of $113.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

