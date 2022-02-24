Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WHR. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 38.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.9% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 5.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.23.

NYSE WHR opened at $194.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.75 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

Whirlpool declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

