Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.27 Million Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $61,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CHRW stock opened at $92.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $112.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.83.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.21.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

