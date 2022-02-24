Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.28 Million Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

PKG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.13.

PKG opened at $145.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.88. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Profile (Get Rating)

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.