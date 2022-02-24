Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 25.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,890 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 832,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 13.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,866,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.83.

Shares of CBOE opened at $114.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.28 and its 200 day moving average is $125.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.02 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.10%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

