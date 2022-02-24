Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,685 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AptarGroup by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup stock opened at $117.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $112.37 and a one year high of $158.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.09.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

