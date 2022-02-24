Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,959 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $95.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.27. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.59 and a 12-month high of $111.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.02%.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $583,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,070. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.