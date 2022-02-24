Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 26,295 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,295 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of LUMN opened at $9.62 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.40.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

