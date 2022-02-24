Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 2,777 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 592.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,074,000 after purchasing an additional 604,863 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,016,000 after purchasing an additional 400,613 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2,967.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,717,000 after purchasing an additional 262,013 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,906,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,282,000 after purchasing an additional 216,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 344,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,985,000 after purchasing an additional 194,068 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PENN. Loop Capital raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Macquarie raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CBRE Group raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.05.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

