Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 2,953 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,532,000 after acquiring an additional 649,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,404,000 after buying an additional 366,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hasbro by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,028,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,282,000 after buying an additional 35,652 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Hasbro by 35.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,400,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,139,000 after buying an additional 628,083 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,184,000 after buying an additional 79,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $92.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.97 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.47 and its 200-day moving average is $96.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

