Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 3,457 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4,324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NYSE CUZ opened at $37.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $42.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.31%.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

