Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 3,855 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,483,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,065 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 53.7% in the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,922,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,806,000 after buying an additional 2,068,235 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 61.5% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,867,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,013 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 205.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 800,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,666,000 after purchasing an additional 537,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 104.4% during the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 939,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,856,000 after buying an additional 479,897 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average is $40.60. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

In related news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

