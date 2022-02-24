Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in First American Financial by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in First American Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on FAF. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

FAF stock opened at $65.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.85 and a 200 day moving average of $72.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.20. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $48.69 and a 52 week high of $81.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 16.89%. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

