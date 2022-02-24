Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.250-$7.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $884.83 million-$884.83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $848.84 million.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $38.150-$38.500 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,380.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,523.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,513.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $1,033.40 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total transaction of $988,457.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 205,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $348,247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

