Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $38.150-$38.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $37.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.98 billion-$3.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.90 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $7.250-$7.350 EPS.

MTD opened at $1,380.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,523.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,513.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $1,033.40 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

