MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-4.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $690-715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $691.82 million.MGP Ingredients also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.950-$4.100 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.70. 1,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,542. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.27. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MGPI shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGP Ingredients from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.25.

In related news, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $102,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $62,995.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,385 shares of company stock valued at $762,289. 36.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 17,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

