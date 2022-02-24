MIB Coin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $578.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $579,706.98 and $578.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00071746 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00015960 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 447,222,181 coins and its circulating supply is 169,920,253 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

