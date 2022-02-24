Michael Ryan Kirkham Sells 818 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $26,036.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PEBO stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.86. 84,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,577. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.72 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.42. The firm has a market cap of $872.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEBO. Raymond James upped their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.