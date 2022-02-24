Michel Detheux Sells 14,500 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) CEO Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $497,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Michel Detheux also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 25th, Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $517,360.00.
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Michel Detheux sold 16,163 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $727,819.89.
- On Monday, December 20th, Michel Detheux sold 9,111 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $400,337.34.
Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock traded up $1.96 on Thursday, reaching $35.81. The company had a trading volume of 238,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,198. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 123.48 and a beta of 2.06. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $52.43.
ITOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.
iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.