Michel Detheux Sells 14,500 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) CEO Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $497,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michel Detheux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $517,360.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Michel Detheux sold 16,163 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $727,819.89.

On Monday, December 20th, Michel Detheux sold 9,111 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $400,337.34.

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock traded up $1.96 on Thursday, reaching $35.81. The company had a trading volume of 238,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,198. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 123.48 and a beta of 2.06. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $52.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,613,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,111,000 after acquiring an additional 54,992 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 11,894 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 1,502.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 123,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 116,238 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,172,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,583,000 after acquiring an additional 183,637 shares during the period.

ITOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

