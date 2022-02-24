Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $406.59

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 406.59 ($5.53) and traded as high as GBX 409.70 ($5.57). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 398.70 ($5.42), with a volume of 502,477 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.13. The company has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -4.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 424.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 406.59.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Micro Focus International’s previous dividend of $0.09. Micro Focus International’s payout ratio is presently -0.17%.

In other Micro Focus International news, insider Greg Lock purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 348 ($4.73) per share, with a total value of £1,044,000 ($1,419,828.64).

Micro Focus International Company Profile (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.