Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,344 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.7% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $53,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,451,147,000 after buying an additional 2,757,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,225,773,000 after buying an additional 206,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Cowen raised their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

MSFT stock traded down $3.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $277.24. The company had a trading volume of 912,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,251,559. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $311.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.56. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $224.26 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

