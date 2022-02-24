Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,482 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 8.2% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $343,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,705 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $621,940,000 after purchasing an additional 182,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,585,030 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $446,852,000 after purchasing an additional 33,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $271.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $311.16 and a 200 day moving average of $311.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $224.26 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

