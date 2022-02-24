Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,807 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.7% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $278.30. 1,027,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,251,559. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $224.26 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $311.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

