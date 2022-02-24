Millennium Management LLC Acquires 29,605 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 29,605 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.18% of Lear worth $16,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEA. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,186,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $811,638,000 after buying an additional 362,076 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in Lear by 156.3% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 410,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,157,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lear by 198.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,878,000 after purchasing an additional 223,207 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Lear by 11.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $317,369,000 after purchasing an additional 215,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lear in the second quarter valued at about $31,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LEA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.40.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $163.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $144.77 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Lear’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

