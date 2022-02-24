Millennium Management LLC Acquires 52,584 Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,584 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.68% of HeadHunter Group worth $16,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 523.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 74,449 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in HeadHunter Group by 96.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,236,000 after buying an additional 112,930 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in HeadHunter Group in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 26.6% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 29,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. 52.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HHR opened at $34.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 1-year low of $30.63 and a 1-year high of $68.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is a positive change from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.17%.

HHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HeadHunter Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

