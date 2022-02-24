Millennium Management LLC Acquires 782,162 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 1,191.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 847,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782,162 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.30% of AbCellera Biologics worth $16,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 46.2% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 280.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 72.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. 34.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABCL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Benchmark started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In related news, Director Andrew Lo purchased 86,938 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,870.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABCL opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $14.58. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $41.65.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

