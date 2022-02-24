Millennium Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 4,675.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 914,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 895,453 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Ares Capital worth $18,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 191.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,023,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,138,000 after buying an additional 1,329,568 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,325,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,942,000 after purchasing an additional 644,214 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,284,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at about $9,109,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 22.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,040,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,479,000 after purchasing an additional 373,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.97.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.35 on Thursday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.81.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 46.59%.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

