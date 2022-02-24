Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,891 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 76,135 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.52% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $16,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 145.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 780.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth $238,000. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

CATY opened at $46.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.31. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $175.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.79%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

