Millennium Management LLC Buys 149,219 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1,101.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,219 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cincinnati Financial worth $18,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,756,000 after purchasing an additional 44,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,760,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,436,000 after purchasing an additional 81,634 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,372,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,945,000 after buying an additional 17,549 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,217,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,116,000 after buying an additional 34,378 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 959,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,146,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $122.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.64. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $97.18 and a 12 month high of $129.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.96.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CINF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

