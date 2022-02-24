Millennium Management LLC Buys 31,658 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 860.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,658 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.29% of Boston Beer worth $18,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Boston Beer by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth $1,735,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Boston Beer by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total transaction of $3,074,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,380. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAM shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $719.53.

NYSE:SAM opened at $368.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $367.03 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $460.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.37.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($7.49). The company had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

