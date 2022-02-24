Millennium Management LLC Buys 557,270 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557,270 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.79% of Rambus worth $19,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the third quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the third quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth $46,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the third quarter worth $114,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of RMBS opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.00. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.01 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $270,057.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

