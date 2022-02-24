Millennium Management LLC Buys 58,335 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,335 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.92% of LendingTree worth $17,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 27.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 23.7% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

TREE stock opened at $96.33 on Thursday. LendingTree, Inc. has a one year low of $96.01 and a one year high of $337.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 112.01 and a beta of 1.52.

TREE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingTree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.78.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

