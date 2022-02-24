Millennium Management LLC Buys 58,335 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,335 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.92% of LendingTree worth $17,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 27.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 23.7% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.
TREE stock opened at $96.33 on Thursday. LendingTree, Inc. has a one year low of $96.01 and a one year high of $337.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 112.01 and a beta of 1.52.
LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.
