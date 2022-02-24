Millennium Management LLC Buys 7,078 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 351.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Cable One worth $16,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 174,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 115,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 114,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 110,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,396.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,391.67 and a 52 week high of $2,136.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,595.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,774.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,157.83.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

