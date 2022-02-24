Millennium Management LLC Buys New Stake in Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,296,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,081,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.28% of Sovos Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth about $46,501,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,522,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $17,438,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,290,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $12,646,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sovos Brands stock opened at $11.59 on Thursday. Sovos Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $17.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

