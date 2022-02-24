Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603,555 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.14% of Equitable worth $16,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 168.7% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 133,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 83,746 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 7.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,386,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,094,000 after purchasing an additional 92,905 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 12.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 661,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,619,000 after purchasing an additional 74,842 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 17.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 16,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.59. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $42,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,720 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

