Millennium Management LLC Has $16.72 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,435 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 54,962 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $16,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 715.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,651,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,989,000 after buying an additional 1,449,273 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,650,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,894,000 after buying an additional 1,237,952 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,144,000 after purchasing an additional 852,450 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 289.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 852,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,660,000 after purchasing an additional 633,667 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,542,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $182,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total value of $941,835.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,233 shares of company stock worth $10,298,405. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $140.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.64. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $192.70. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

