Millennium Management LLC Has $16.98 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 1,107.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,952 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Tyler Technologies worth $16,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock opened at $397.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 104.03 and a beta of 0.69. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.80 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.23.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total transaction of $6,259,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.70, for a total value of $2,303,538.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,907 shares of company stock worth $15,578,974 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.96.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

