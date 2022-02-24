Millennium Management LLC Has $17.01 Million Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 841,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,759 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Western Union worth $17,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Western Union by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Western Union by 26.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union during the third quarter valued at $95,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 144.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WU opened at $19.36 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Western Union announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 47.47%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

