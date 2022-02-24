Millennium Management LLC Has $17.10 Million Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 289,585 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $17,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

FCPT opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.95. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.333 dividend. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.82%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 7,650 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $200,277.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

