Millennium Management LLC Has $17.50 Million Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 491.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,222 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Ciena worth $17,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,146,000 after buying an additional 204,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ciena by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $227,121,000 after purchasing an additional 290,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,004,000 after purchasing an additional 19,742 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,606,243.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,678 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.87.

CIEN opened at $67.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.72. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

