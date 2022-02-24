Millennium Management LLC Has $17.76 Million Stake in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,253,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,097 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.21% of Bioventus worth $17,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bioventus by 100.6% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 34,678 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Bioventus by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bioventus in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Bioventus during the third quarter worth about $909,000. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BVS opened at $11.82 on Thursday. Bioventus Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a market capitalization of $889.16 million and a P/E ratio of -236.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

