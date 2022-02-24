Millennium Management LLC Has $17.99 Million Stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,468 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.72% of Hibbett Sports worth $17,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 731.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter valued at $105,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 49.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $43.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $593.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.24 and a twelve month high of $101.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.92.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.15%.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Crudele acquired 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

Hibbett Sports Profile (Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.