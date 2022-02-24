Millennium Management LLC Has $18.33 Million Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,887,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,491 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Genworth Financial worth $18,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNW. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,749,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,922,000 after buying an additional 2,897,842 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 96,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,951 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 16,944,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,953 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 24.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNW opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $4.61. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 4.92%.

In other Genworth Financial news, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

