Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,611 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $16,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,425,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,871,000 after acquiring an additional 493,034 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $28,709,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $23,565,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 393,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,449,000 after buying an additional 247,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 505,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,487,000 after buying an additional 129,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARNA stock opened at $93.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.24. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $94.50.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.26) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARNA. Credit Suisse Group cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. JMP Securities lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

