Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.83% of Brinker International worth $18,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EAT. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Brinker International by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Brinker International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.68.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller purchased 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,529 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.18. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.61.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The company had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

