Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 237.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 824,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 580,478 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.26% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $18,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.07. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $22.31.

