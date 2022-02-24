Millennium Management LLC Increases Stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,515 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Callaway Golf worth $16,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its position in Callaway Golf by 201.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,902,000 after buying an additional 3,426,885 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,433,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,287,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,899,000 after acquiring an additional 452,410 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,861,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,774,000 after purchasing an additional 188,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,797,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,631,000 after acquiring an additional 113,232 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Callaway Golf news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 27,500 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $730,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

ELY stock opened at $22.28 on Thursday. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.94.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

